Ad #4552817
2006 Subaru B9 Tribeca

For Sale in Hickory, NC
All Wheel Drive
6 Cylinder
Third Row Seating (Seats 7)
This car is in great condition
All leather interior
Rear Entertainment System
Navigation System
Great Stereo
Perfect family car!
If in need of any other information just shoot me a text or call, text is preferred, and I'd be more than happy to give it $8,500 OBO
