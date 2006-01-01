2006 Subaru B9 Tribeca

Daniel Boone Agency

in Candler, NC

This SUBARU B9 TRIBECA is reliable and stylish. It will ease your mind knowing you are making a great investment. The odometer can speak volumes on a vehicle's reliance and this B9 TRIBECA 's low mileage will assure you of its solid dependence. Worried about getting stuck with a wrecked vehicle? Not this SUBARU B9 TRIBECA and we can guarantee it! If you like to take your vehicles out for a rough off-road trek then this SUBARU B9 TRIBECA is perfect for you as it is ready off the lot to do some serious adventuring. You've heard of the old saying, Everything but the kitchen sink? Well, to be fair, there simply wasn't room for anything else on this fully equipped SUBARU B9 TRIBECA . The road has been great to this one and everything is in proper working order. With no significant exterior damage, this one has been kept in quality shape over the years. While not totally new looking, the interior is quite nice and clean with no stains or tears in it and is very presentable. At Daniel Boone Agency Inc., we secure your confidence by running a AutoCheck report on every vehicle. As with all our vehicles that we sell, this one has an optional extended warranty available. See a salesman for more information. We set this vehicle's price well below its BLUE BOOK value because we want it to move fast. It is only a matter of time before someone snags up this great deal. Come swing by today and check out this great deal, we are only minutes from Greenville! A/C, PW, PL, Power Seats, Cruise, CD, Leather, Sunroof, AWD, Keyless, Mileage: 135,491 mi $7,950


