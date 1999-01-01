1999 Pontiac Grand Prix

Daniel Boone Agency

in Candler, NC

Looking for a family vehicle? This Pontiac GRAND PRIX GT is great for kids and adults. This is one of the cleanest, low mileage GRAND PRIX GTs we have had in a long time and it definitely won't last at this price. The complete SERVICE HISTORY is available as well, so you can be sure that it has had all required maintenance and servicing since it was new. You can count on the 3.8L V6 OHV 12V engine to get great gas mileage and go the distance between fill ups. The sport wheels and road hugging suspension make handling those curves a breeze. The drive train and other major mechanical systems are all confirmed to be in good shape and ready to hit the road. With no significant exterior damage, this one has been kept in quality shape over the years. The interior is really quite clean and has no unsightly stains or rips anywhere to be found. If you're still not 100% sure, we have no issue providing you with a AutoCheck report. With amazing deals at Daniel Boone Agency Inc., you will be sure to drive away smiling. We are conveniently located near Tuxedo. Este es uno de los más limpios, bajo millaje Accords que hemos tenido en mucho tiempo y que sin duda a este precio no va a durar. El historial de servicio completo está disponible tambien, así que usted puede estar seguro de que ha tenido todo el mantenimiento y el servicio requerido,desde que era nuevo. Usted puede contar con el motor 3.8L V6 OHV 12V para obtener gran rendimiento de gasolina e ir la distancia entre llenadas. Las ruedas deportivas y la suspensión abraza-carreteras hacen que el manejo de esas curvas de una brisa. El tren motriz y otros sistemas mecánicos principales están confirmados que estan en buena forma y listo para salir a la carretera. Sin daño exterior significativo, éste se ha mantenido en forma de calidad en los últimos años. El interior esta realmente muy limpio y no tiene manchas antiestéticas o rasgaduras en cualquier lugar que se puedan encuentrar. Sabemos Que Este el vehículo es una increíble oferta, Pero si todavia No Estás 100% Seguro, no TENEMOS NINGUN Problema en proporcionale un Informe de AutoCheck. Con ofertas increíbles en Daniel Boone Agency Inc., usted estará seguro para ahuyentar sonriendo. Estamos convenientemente ubicados cerca de Tuxedo. A/C, PW, PL, Power Seats, Cruise, Leather, Mileage: 142,716 mi $3,999

