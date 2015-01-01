2015 Nissan Versa
Integrity Auto Sales
For Sale in Easley, SC
2015 Nissan Versa Note SV w/61k miles! 1.6 DOHC 16 valve 4 cylinder gets 38+mpg on hwy! safe&reliable gas saver! Still runs/drives/looks like new! Has power windows/locks/mirrors/etc,tilt wheel,cruise,remote keyless entry and factory antitheft alarm,premium audio w/cd player and usb/aux input,cold a/c w/cabin filter(great for people w/allergies) also has trip computer that tells you mpg/oil life/etc! four wheel antilock brakes w/stability control(great for safe driving in bad weather)! Has dual frontal,dual side and dual curtain(head or rollover)airbags! very safe! I have throughly inspected/serviced this car including;new iredium sparkplugs,new belt,new air and cabin filters,transmission service,radiator flush w/new coolant,four brand new tires,fresh oil change and chassis lube,new brakes,four wheel alignment,and new front and rear wipers! Like I said fully serviced! Needs nothing and everything works properly! NO /leaks/rust/issues, I have the clean/clear title in hand! Price is $9,800.00 NO HIDDEN FEES/CHARGES!! Out of state sales are $9,800.00 OUT THE DOOR! Southcarolina residents ONLY have a $300 sales tax also! We accept cash,personal checks,most credit/debit cards! We also accept tradeins and buy cars in any condition! We also offer financing through any bank/credit union or finance company you wish (see dealer for details)! We even offer extended warranties at a extra cost. Integrity auto sales is located @ 422 west main street easley sc 29640 We are open mon-sat 8am-5pm and Sunday after church by appt.only! Visit our website for all inventory!
(864) 202-5750