2014 Nissan Sentra
For Sale in Franklin, NC
Gas efficient (33MPG city/39MPG highway), reliable, clean (nonsmoking), one owner, accident free, keyless entry, push to start (cannot lock keys in car with this), AUX/USB audio, 6 disc CD player, Sirius XM radio, large trunk and spacious cab area, 6 cup holders, power lock windows, fold down seats great for hauling large objects through trunk.
Cannot financially afford having a car payment right now with medical and other struggles, so needing to sell car for remaining loan amount of $11,500. Thank you. $11,500
