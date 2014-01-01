2014 Nissan Murano

Daniel Boone Agency

in Candler, NC

Rest assured, once you take this NISSAN MURANO S AWD home you will know you've made a solid investment. We here at Daniel Boone Agency Inc. have done the research for you and know that this vehicle has had only one previous owner. Finding the right used car can create some real headaches when mileage is a factor. At only 48,062 miles, you can feel confident that this MURANO S AWD is in prime condition. You can breathe easy knowing that the 'new car' smell is genuine because thankfully the former owner was not a smoker. It has never been in a wreck nor had any body work done to it at all. Have fun enjoying the great outdoors with this off-road suspension. All of the major parts have been thoroughly inspected and are just waiting to be driven. The outside appearance is cosmetically very good with only minor nicks in the finish that are hardly noticeable unless you go looking for them. The interior is in sufficient condition for a used vehicle with no major damage like tears, rips, or stains. AutoCheck? Not an issue. We supply a free report with all of our vehicles. Optional EXTENDED WARRANTIES are available for purchase upon request. Come swing by today and check out this great deal, we are only minutes from Greenville! Nosotros quí, en Daniel Boone Agency Inc. hemos hecho la investigación para usted y sepa usted que este el vehículo sólo ha tenido un dueño anterior. Encontrar el coche usado correcto puede crear algunos dolores de cabeza reales cuando el kilometraje es un factor. A sólo 48,062 millas, puede tener la confianza de que este Accord está en óptimas condiciones. Usted puede respirar tranquilo sabiendo que el olor a nuevo coche es genuino porque afortunadamente el dueño anterior no era un fumador. Nunca ha estado en un accidente, ni tenido ningún trabajo corporal hecha a él en absoluto. Diviértete disfrutando del aire libre con este el vehículo suspensión todo terreno. Todas las partes principales an sido inspeccionadas minuciosamente y solo esperan ser conducidas. El aspecto exterior es cosméticamente muy bueno con los defectos de poca importancia en el acabado que difícilmente se notan a menos que vaya en busca de ellos. El interior está en condición suficiente para un vehículo usado con ningún daño importante como roturas, rasgaduras o manchas. ¿Quiere un AutoCheck? ¡No hay problema! Suministramos un informe gratuito con todos nuestros vehículos. Ven oscilación por hoy y echa un vistazo a esta gran oferta, ¡estamos a sólo minutos de Greenville! A/C, PW, PL, Power Seats, Cruise, CD, AWD, Keyless, Mileage: 48,062 mi $16,450

