2006 Nissan Murano

Daniel Boone Agency

in Candler, NC

Looking for a family vehicle? This NISSAN MURANO is great for kids and adults. Rest assured knowing that this NISSAN MURANO has the low miles that you have been searching for with only 119,539 on the odometer. Anything meant to stand the test of time must first be built upon a solid foundation. Without a shred of doubt, we guarantee that this vehicle's foundation has not been compromised by any structural damage. We have checked and double checked all of the major mechanical systems and know they are in great shape and waiting for you to drive it. All in all the exterior is in great shape with no rust, dings or dents other than the usual minuscule scuff or two that require close scrutiny to even notice. This interior has wear but is 'cleaner than a whistle' with no stains, tears, or rips. We also provide a free AutoCheck report on this and every car we sell assuring you of complete satisfaction when buying a car from us. We want you to be completely satisfied with your purchase, so we offer an optional extended warranty at a very affordable price. Just ask for the details. We believe in saving our customers money. That's why this vehicle has been set below the BLUE BOOK value to help. With amazing deals at Daniel Boone Agency Inc., you will be sure to drive away smiling. We are conveniently located near Horse Shoe. Tenga la seguridad de saber que este Honda Accord tiene pocas millas, lo que usted ha estado buscando con sólo 119,539 millas en el odómetro. Cualquier cosa destinada a resistir el paso del tiempo primero debe construirse sobre una base sólida. Sin un ápice de duda, te garantizamos que la fundación de este vehículo no a sido comprometida por cualquier daño estructural. Hemos verificado y comprobado con minuciosidad todos los principales sistemas mecánicos y sabemos que están en gran forma y esperando a que lo conduzca. Despues de todo, el exterior está en gran forma, sin óxido, golpes o abolladuras que no sea el desgaste habitual minúsculo o dos que requieren una estrecha vigilancia para poder notar. Este interior tiene desgaste pero esta 'más limpio que una patena', sin manchas, roturas o rasgaduras. También proporcionamos un informe AutoCheck gratis en este y todos los coches que vendemos asegurando su completa satisfacción en la compra de un coche de nosotros. Creemos en el ahorro de dinero a nuestros clientes. Es por eso que este el vehículo se ha fijado por debajo del valor de libro azul para ayudar. Con ofertas increíbles en Daniel Boone Agency Inc., usted estará seguro para ahuyentar sonriendo. Estamos convenientemente ubicados cerca de Horse Shoe. A/C, PW, PL, Power Seats, CD, Keyless, Mileage: 119,539 mi $6,700

