2007 Nissan Murano

Daniel Boone Agency

in Candler, NC

This NISSAN MURANO is one that you really need to take out for a test drive to appreciate. The odometer can speak volumes on a vehicle's reliance and this MURANO 's low mileage will assure you of its solid dependence. This NISSAN MURANO has been smoke free since when it was new. We strive to give every vehicle a thorough inspection and can tell you with confidence that the structural integrity of this vehicle exceeds the highest standards. Have fun enjoying the great outdoors with this off-road suspension. Unless you plan on driving this one straight into a mud pit you won't have to worry about any exterior maintenance for quite some time. Apart from a few touch up spots the interior of this one is in adequate condition. If you're still not 100% sure, we have no issue providing you with a AutoCheck report. We want you to feel secure in your purchase, so we've included our STANDARD WARRANTY with this vehicle. Come swing by today and check out this great deal, we are only minutes from Naples! El odómetro puede decir mucho sobre la dependencia de un vehículo y el bajo kilometraje de este Accord le asegura su dependencia sólida. Este Honda Accord ha estado libre de humo desde cuando era nuevo. Nos esforzamos para dar a cada vehículo una inspección minuciosa y se puede decir con confianza que la integridad estructural de este el vehículo supera los más altos estándares. Diviértete disfrutando del aire libre con este el vehículo suspensión todo terreno. A menos que usted planee conducir éste directamente a un pozo de barro, no tendrá que preocuparse por ningún tipo de mantenimiento exterior por bastante tiempo. Aparte de unos pocos retoques el interior de éste se encuentra en condiciones adecuadas. Sabemos Que Este el vehículo es una increíble oferta, Pero si todavia No Estás 100% Seguro, no TENEMOS NINGUN Problema en proporcionale un Informe de AutoCheck. Queremos que se sienta seguro en su compra, por lo que hemos incluido nuestra garantía estándar con este vehicle. Ven oscilación por hoy y echa un vistazo a esta gran oferta, ¡estamos a sólo minutos de Naples! A/C, PW, PL, Power Seats, Cruise, CD, Leather, AWD, Keyless, Mileage: 115,021 mi $9,750

