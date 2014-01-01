2014 Nissan Rogue
Daniel Boone Agency
For Sale in Candler, NC
For Sale in Candler, NC
Feel right at home behind the wheel of this NISSAN ROGUE S AWD. The odometer can speak volumes on a vehicle's reliance and this ROGUE S AWD's low mileage will assure you of its solid dependence. Have fun enjoying the great outdoors with this off-road suspension. A thorough inspection has shown this vehicle to be in tip-top condition with no need for any major mechanical work. The outside appearance is cosmetically very good with only minor nicks in the finish that are hardly noticeable unless you go looking for them. The interior shows only the slightest amount of wear and is in excellent overall condition. We also provide a free AutoCheck report on this and every car we sell assuring you of complete satisfaction when buying a car from us. Still not sure? Ask about our extended warranty. Are you a bargain shopper? We have a deal for you. This vehicle is beneath the BLUE BOOK value. With amazing deals at Daniel Boone Agency Inc., you will be sure to drive away smiling. We are conveniently located near Mountain Home. El odómetro puede decir mucho sobre la dependencia de un vehículo y el bajo kilometraje de este Accord le asegura su dependencia sólida. Diviértete disfrutando del aire libre con este el vehículo suspensión todo terreno. Una inspección minuciosa ha demostrado este el vehículo estaa en óptimas condiciones sin necesidad de trabajos importantes de mecánica. El aspecto exterior es cosméticamente muy bueno con los defectos de poca importancia en el acabado que difícilmente se notan a menos que vaya en busca de ellos. El interior muestra sólo la más mínima cantidad de desgaste y está en excelente estado general. También proporcionamos un informe AutoCheck gratis en este y todos los coches que vendemos asegurando su completa satisfacción en la compra de un coche de nosotros. ¿Es usted un comprador de ofertas? Tenemos una oferta para usted. Esta el vehículo está debajo del valor de libro azul. Con ofertas increíbles en Daniel Boone Agency Inc., usted estará seguro para ahuyentar sonriendo. Estamos convenientemente ubicados cerca de Mountain Home. A/C, PW, PL, Power Seats, CD, AWD, Keyless, Mileage: 49,056 mi $15,450
828-665-0899