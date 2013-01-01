2013 Nissan Sentra

Daniel Boone Agency

in Candler, NC

This NISSAN SENTRA SV is one that you really need to take out for a test drive to appreciate. We here at Daniel Boone Agency Inc. have done the research for you and know that this vehicle has had only one previous owner. Yes, the odometer does read only 52,778 miles, and is guaranteed accurate, which means this SENTRA SV is one really great deal. We have confirmed that the previous owner was not a smoker. There is no evidence that this vehicle has ever been wrecked or had any body work done to it at all. Spend less time at the gas pumps with great fuel mileage from this NISSAN SENTRA SV. All the major mechanical systems under the hood have been inspected and are confirmed to be mechanically sound. The exterior has some minor scuffs and blemishes but is free of rust, dings, or dents. This interior has wear but is 'cleaner than a whistle' with no stains, tears, or rips. Buy from us with full confidence. Get a free AutoCheck report on this or any other vehicle that we have for sale. For added security, an extended warranty is available. Ask a sales associate for details. Priced below BLUE BOOK, this is a great deal. Daniel Boone Agency Inc. is conveniently located near Gate City. Nosotros quí, en Daniel Boone Agency Inc. hemos hecho la investigación para usted y sepa usted que este el vehículo sólo ha tenido un dueño anterior. Sí, el odómetro solamente lee 52,778 millas, y es garantizado que son correctas, lo que significa que esta Accord es una gran oferta. Hemos confirmado que el dueño anterior no era un fumador. No hay evidencia de que esta el vehículo ha sido chocado o ha tenido algún trabajo de enderezado y pintura en absoluto. Pase menos tiempo en las gasolineras con un gran rendimiento de combustible de este Honda Accord. Todos los principales sistemas mecánicos bajo el capó se han inspeccionado y se confirmó que esta en buenas condiciones mecánicas. El exterior cuenta con algunas marcas y rasguños de menor importancia, pero esta libre de óxido, golpes o abolladuras. Este interior tiene desgaste pero esta 'más limpio que una patena', sin manchas, roturas o rasgaduras. Compre de nosotros con plena confianza. Obtenga un informe AutoCheck gratis en este o en cualquier otro vehículo que tengamos a la venta. Con un precio por debajo de BLUE BOOK, este es un buen negocio. Daniel Boone Agency Inc. está convenientemente ubicado cerca de Gate City. A/C, PW, PL, Cruise, CD, Mileage: 52,778 mi $9,450

