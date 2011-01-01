2011 Nissan Rogue

Daniel Boone Agency

in Candler, NC

You will instantly feel at home once you step into this NISSAN ROGUE SV . The body is perfect and straight as a pin and has never been wrecked. The 2.5L L4 DOHC 16V engine gives good performance and saves on gas too. We have checked and double checked all of the major mechanical systems and know they are in great shape and waiting for you to drive it. Aside from the usual wear and tear, the exterior is first-rate. As with any used vehicle, a certain level of depreciation is expected but the interior of this vehicle is still in beautiful condition. Ask about getting a free AutoCheck report on this or any other vehicle that we have for sale. As with all our vehicles that we sell, this one has an optional extended warranty available. See a salesman for more information. GUARANTEED FINANCING! Approval for Everyone! Call us now and get back on the road today! We are only minutes away from Gate City, stop by and visit us today. El cuerpo es perfecto y recto como un pasador y nunca ha sido chocado. El motor 2.5L L4 DOHC 16V da un buen rendimiento y un ahorro en el gas también. Hemos verificado y comprobado con minuciosidad todos los principales sistemas mecánicos y sabemos que están en gran forma y esperando a que lo conduzca. Aparte de el desgaste usual, el exterior esta de primer plano. Como con cualquier vehículo usado, se espera un cierto nivel de depreciación pero el interior de este el vehículo todavía está en perfectas condiciones. Pregunte acerca de la obtención de un informe AutoCheck gratis en este o en cualquier otro vehículo que tenemos a la venta. ¡FINANCIAMIENTO GARANTIZADO! ¡Aprobación para todos! ¡Llámenos ahora y vuelva a manejar hoy! Estamos a sólo minutos de distancia del Gate City, paramos y visítenos hoy. A/C, PW, PL, Power Seats, Cruise, CD, Satellite Radio, Keyless, Mileage: 134,975 mi $8,950

