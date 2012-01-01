2012 Nissan Rogue

Daniel Boone Agency

in Candler, NC

This NISSAN ROGUE SPECIAL EDITION is ready and waiting for you to take it home today. Rest assured knowing that this NISSAN ROGUE SPECIAL EDITION has the low miles that you have been searching for with only 70,420 on the odometer. Rest easy knowing that all of the major mechanical systems have been checked and are confirmed to be in great shape and road ready. With no significant exterior damage, this one has been kept in quality shape over the years. This interior has wear but is 'cleaner than a whistle' with no stains, tears, or rips. Buy from us with full confidence. Get a free AutoCheck report on this or any other vehicle that we have for sale. Rest assured knowing that this vehicle comes with our STANDARD WARRANTY. Call us or stop by for more information. Still not sure? Ask about our extended warranty. The price we have set is way below BLUE BOOK, so it definitely won't last long. With amazing deals at Daniel Boone Agency Inc., you will be sure to drive away smiling. We are conveniently located near Swannanoa. Tenga la seguridad de saber que este Honda Accord tiene pocas millas, lo que usted ha estado buscando con sólo 70,420 millas en el odómetro. Descanse sabiendo que todos los sistemas principales an sido revisados y comfirmados que estan en gran forma y listos para el camino.. Sin daño exterior significativo, éste se ha mantenido en forma de calidad en los últimos años. Este interior tiene desgaste pero esta 'más limpio que una patena', sin manchas, roturas o rasgaduras. Compre de nosotros con plena confianza. Obtenga un informe AutoCheck gratis en este o en cualquier otro vehículo que tengamos a la venta. Tenga la seguridad de saber que este vehicle viene con nuestra garantía estándar. Llámenos o visítenos para obtener más información. El precio que hemos fijado es muy por debajo de (libro de valores) BLUE BOOK, por lo que definitivamente no va a durar mucho. Con ofertas increíbles en Daniel Boone Agency Inc., usted estará seguro para ahuyentar sonriendo. Estamos convenientemente ubicados cerca de Swannanoa. A/C, PW, PL, Cruise, CD, Keyless, Mileage: 70,420 mi $10,976

