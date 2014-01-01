2014 Nissan Altima

Daniel Boone Agency

in Candler, NC

Looking for a family vehicle? This NISSAN ALTIMA 2.5 S is great for kids and adults. It is a one-owner vehicle in great condition. The title records confirm this. Finding the right used car can create some real headaches when mileage is a factor. At only 26,738 miles, you can feel confident that this ALTIMA 2.5 S is in prime condition. The previous owner was a non-smoker, which is a definite plus. Safety is at the top of every vehicle buyer's list, and we here at Daniel Boone Agency Inc. will verify that this vehicle has never been in a wreck of any kind. With the 2.5L L4 DOHC 16V engine you will get excellent fuel economy and have plenty of power for tough traffic. Make driving fun again with the exhilaration of a sports suspension that is precision tuned to grip the road. Completely free of any door dings or scratches, you will have a hard time telling this one from new. The drive train and other major mechanical systems are all confirmed to be in good shape and ready to hit the road. Aside from the usual wear and tear, the exterior is first-rate. At Daniel Boone Agency Inc., we secure your confidence by running a AutoCheck report on every vehicle. We have an optional extended warranty program available for an incredibly low price. Don't hesitate to ask. Priced below BLUE BOOK, this is a great deal. Daniel Boone Agency Inc. is conveniently located near Zirconia. Es un vehicle un propietario en perfecto estado. Los registros de título lo confirman. Encontrar el coche usado correcto puede crear algunos dolores de cabeza reales cuando el kilometraje es un factor. A sólo 26,738 millas, puede tener la confianza de que este Accord está en óptimas condiciones. El dueño anterior no era un fumador, lo cual es una ventaja. La seguridad esta en la parte superior de la lista de todos los compradores de vehículos, y nosotros aquí en Daniel Boone Agency Inc. verificaremos que este el vehículo nunca ha estado en un accidente de cualquier tipo. Con el motor 2.5L L4 DOHC 16V obtendrá una excelente economía de combustible y tendra un montón de potencia para el tráfico difícil. Haz que manejar sea divertido de nuevo con la emoción de una suspensión deportiva que es de afinacion precisa para el agarre del camino. Completamente libre de cualquier golpes de puertas o rasguños, tendrá dificultades para distinguir éste de uno nuevo. El tren motriz y otros sistemas mecánicos principales están confirmados que estan en buena forma y listo para salir a la carretera. Aparte de el desgaste usual, el exterior esta de primer plano. En Daniel Boone Agency Inc., aseguramos su confianza mediante la ejecución de un informe de AutoCheck en cada vehículo. Con un precio por debajo de BLUE BOOK, este es un buen negocio. Daniel Boone Agency Inc. está convenientemente ubicado cerca de Zirconia. A/C, PW, PL, Power Seats, Cruise, CD, Keyless, Mileage: 26,738 mi $13,950

