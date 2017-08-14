Marketplace Vehicles

Ad Details

Ad #4590597
VEHICLES cars 300zx
View Similar Ads

1986 Nissan 300ZX 2*2

For Sale in Flat Rock, NC  - 8/14/17
Very nice, ZX, automatic, digital, leather. Well maintained, driven weekly, call or email for more info., Color: Silver, Color Type: Metallic, Drive Type: Rear Wheel Drive, Fuel Type: Gasoline, Transmission: Automatic, Mileage: 108,750 mi, Engine model: 2*2, Engine Size: 3.0, Owners: 4, Doors: 2, Seats: 4 Fog Lights, Air Conditioning: Automatic, Stereo, Central Locking, Cruise Control, Electric Mirrors, Electric Seats, Leather Upholstery, Power Windows, Power Steering CONTACT
Contact Info
Add To My Favorite
 Add To Comparison Email To Friend
Print Ad
Download PDF
Report Ad
View Similar Ads

Recently viewed ads

Loading... 
* IWANNA is not responsible for the ad details shown for any ad. Always confirm details with the seller.

Quick Links