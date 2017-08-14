1986 Nissan 300ZX 2*2
For Sale in Flat Rock, NC - 8/14/17
Very nice, ZX, automatic, digital, leather. Well maintained, driven weekly, call or email for more info., Color: Silver, Color Type: Metallic, Drive Type: Rear Wheel Drive, Fuel Type: Gasoline, Transmission: Automatic, Mileage: 108,750 mi, Engine model: 2*2, Engine Size: 3.0, Owners: 4, Doors: 2, Seats: 4 Fog Lights, Air Conditioning: Automatic, Stereo, Central Locking, Cruise Control, Electric Mirrors, Electric Seats, Leather Upholstery, Power Windows, Power Steering CONTACT