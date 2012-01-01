2012 Mitsubishi Lancer
Daniel Boone Agency
For Sale in Candler, NC
Rest assured, once you take this MITSUBISHI LANCER ES home you will know you've made a solid investment. The 2.0L L4 SOHC 16V engine gets great gas mileage and performs well on the highway. The sporty handling will make driving fun and help you gracefully handle even the toughest of curves and turns. The previous owner kept this exterior in good condition and kept it from rusting and getting dings and dents. Given that this is a used vehicle, the interior is really in very good shape with no rips, tears or stains to be had anywhere in it. At Daniel Boone Agency Inc., we secure your confidence by running a AutoCheck report on every vehicle. If you're interested in our extended warranty options please don't hesitate to call or stop in to speak with a sales associate. The price we have set is way below BLUE BOOK, so it definitely won't last long. We are only minutes away from Bat Cave, stop by and visit us today. El motor 2.0L L4 SOHC 16V obtiene gran rendimiento de gasolina y se desempeña bien en la carretera. El manejo deportivo hará que la conducción sea divertida y le ayudará a manejar con gracia, incluso la más dura de las curvas y giros. El dueño anterior mantuvo este exterior en buen estado y lo mantuvo libre de oxido, golpes y abolladuras. Teniendo en cuenta que este es un el vehículo usado, el interior esta realmente en muy buena forma, sin rasgaduras, roturas o manchas que hubiese tenido en cualquier lugar. En Daniel Boone Agency Inc., aseguramos su confianza mediante la ejecución de un informe de AutoCheck en cada vehículo. El precio que hemos fijado es muy por debajo de (libro de valores) BLUE BOOK, por lo que definitivamente no va a durar mucho. Estamos a sólo minutos de distancia del Bat Cave, paramos y visítenos hoy. A/C, PW, PL, Cruise, CD, Keyless, Mileage: 102,107 mi $5,988
828-665-0899