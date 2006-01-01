2006 MINI Cooper
Daniel Boone Agency
For Sale in Candler, NC
For Sale in Candler, NC
One look at this MINI COOPER BASE and you will just know, this is your ride. Yes, the odometer does read only 92,223 miles, and is guaranteed accurate, which means this COOPER BASE is one really great deal. With the 1.6L L4 OHC 16V engine you will get excellent fuel economy and have plenty of power for tough traffic. Don't let the road dictate your drive, take control of it with this fine tuned suspension. The cosmetics of the exterior will reveal some very minor scuffs and blemishes in the finish but only under close examination. All in all, it is a very clean looking ride. The interior is really quite clean and has no unsightly stains or rips anywhere to be found. AutoCheck? Not an issue. We supply a free report with all of our vehicles. Call us for information about our optional extended warranty packages that we have available. Daniel Boone Agency Inc. is conveniently located near Mars Hill. Sí, el odómetro solamente lee 92,223 millas, y es garantizado que son correctas, lo que significa que esta Accord es una gran oferta. Con el motor 1.6L L4 OHC 16V obtendrá una excelente economía de combustible y tendra un montón de potencia para el tráfico difícil. No deje que la carretera dicte su manejo, tome el control con la afinada suspensión de este(BODY ESP) El aspecto cosmetico del exterior revelarán algunos desgastes y rallones muy pequeños en el acabado, pero sólo en virtud de un examen minucioso. En definitiva, es un auto de aspecto muy limpio. El interior esta realmente muy limpio y no tiene manchas antiestéticas o rasgaduras en cualquier lugar que se puedan encuentrar. ¿Quiere un AutoCheck? ¡No hay problema! Suministramos un informe gratuito con todos nuestros vehículos. Daniel Boone Agency Inc. está convenientemente ubicado cerca de Mars Hill. A/C, PW, PL, Power Seats, Cruise, CD, Leather, Keyless, Mileage: 92,223 mi $6,950
828-665-0899