2011 MINI Cooper S

Daniel Boone Agency

in Candler, NC

This MINI COOPER S is an excellent value for the money and is priced to move! Miles play a big role in purchasing a vehicle, and this COOPER S's mileage reads low at 441,520. Want that 'new car' smell? This vehicle still has it, because it has never been smoked in. There is no evidence that this vehicle has ever been wrecked or had any body work done to it at all. Enjoy life a little more freely with the responsibility of this fuel efficient MINI COOPER S. You will love the feel of the sports tuned suspension as you cruise gracefully through even the toughest of twists and turns. The road has been great to this one and everything is in proper working order. With no significant exterior damage, this one has been kept in quality shape over the years. While not totally new looking, the interior is quite nice and clean with no stains or tears in it and is very presentable. AutoCheck? Not an issue. We supply a free report with all of our vehicles. We have an optional extended warranty program available for an incredibly low price. Don't hesitate to ask. The price we have set is way below BLUE BOOK, so it definitely won't last long. With amazing deals at Daniel Boone Agency Inc., you will be sure to drive away smiling. We are conveniently located near Edneyville. Las millas juegan un papel muy importante en la compra de un vehculo y el millaje de este Accord lee bajo en 441,520 millas. Quieres el 'olor a auto Nuevo'? Esta el vehculo todava lo tiene, porque nunca se ha fumado en el. No hay evidencia de que esta el vehculo ha sido chocado o ha tenido algn trabajo de enderezado y pintura en absoluto. Disfruta de la vida un poco ms libremente con la responsabilidad de este eficiente en combustible Honda Accord. Le encantar la sensacin de la afinada suspensin deportiva mientras navega con gracia a travs de incluso la ms dura de las vueltas y revueltas. El camino ha sido muy bueno para ste y todo est en buenas condiciones de funcionamiento. Sin dao exterior significativo, ste se ha mantenido en forma de calidad en los ltimos aos. Si bien no se ve totalmente nuevo, el interior es bastante agradable y limpio, sin manchas o rasgones y es muy presentable. Quiere un AutoCheck? No hay problema! Suministramos un informe gratuito con todos nuestros vehculos. El precio que hemos fijado es muy por debajo de (libro de valores) BLUE BOOK, por lo que definitivamente no va a durar mucho. Con ofertas increbles en Daniel Boone Agency Inc., usted estar seguro para ahuyentar sonriendo. Estamos convenientemente ubicados cerca de Edneyville. A/C, PW, PL, Power Seats, Cruise, CD, Leather, Moonroof, Sunroof, Keyless, Mileage: 55,877 mi $11,450

