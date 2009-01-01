2009 Lincoln MKS

Daniel Boone Agency

in Candler, NC

Rest assured, once you take this LINCOLN MKS AWD home you will know you've made a solid investment. You will find yourself at ease knowing that this previous, and only owner took meticulous care of this beauty. Miles play a big role in purchasing a vehicle, and this MKS AWD's mileage reads low at 53,584. Grip the road like never before with this sports tuned suspension. You've heard of the old saying, Everything but the kitchen sink? Well, to be fair, there simply wasn't room for anything else on this fully equipped LINCOLN MKS AWD. We have checked and double checked all of the major mechanical systems and know they are in great shape and waiting for you to drive it. The previous owner kept this exterior in good condition and kept it from rusting and getting dings and dents. As with any used vehicle, a certain level of depreciation is expected but the interior of this vehicle is still in beautiful condition. If you're still not 100% sure, we have no issue providing you with a AutoCheck report. Rest assured knowing that this vehicle comes with our STANDARD WARRANTY. Call us or stop by for more information. Optional EXTENDED WARRANTIES are available for purchase upon request. Want a great deal? This vehicle has been set under the BLUE BOOK value and won't last long. Where your satisfaction is our #1 priority! Usted se encontrará a gusto sabiendo que el anterior y único dueño de este el vehículo tuvo un cuidado meticuloso con esta belleza. Las millas juegan un papel muy importante en la compra de un vehículo y el millaje de este Accord lee bajo en 53,584 millas. Agarre la carretera como nunca antes con la afinada suspensión deportiva de esteel vehículo . Usted ha oído el viejo dicho, ¿Todo menos el fregadero de la cocina? Bueno, para ser justos, simplemente no había espacio para nada más en este Honda Accord totalmente equipado. Hemos verificado y comprobado con minuciosidad todos los principales sistemas mecánicos y sabemos que están en gran forma y esperando a que lo conduzca. El dueño anterior mantuvo este exterior en buen estado y lo mantuvo libre de oxido, golpes y abolladuras. Como con cualquier vehículo usado, se espera un cierto nivel de depreciación pero el interior de este el vehículo todavía está en perfectas condiciones. Sabemos Que Este el vehículo es una increíble oferta, Pero si todavia No Estás 100% Seguro, no TENEMOS NINGUN Problema en proporcionale un Informe de AutoCheck. Tenga la seguridad de saber que este vehicle viene con nuestra garantía estándar. Llámenos o visítenos para obtener más información. ¿Quiere una gran oferta? Esta el vehículo se ha fijado por debajo del valor de libro azul y no durará mucho tiempo. A/C, PW, PL, Power Seats, Cruise, CD, Leather, Sunroof, Navigation, Keyless, Mileage: 53,584 mi $14,950

