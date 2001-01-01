2001 Lincoln Continental
Daniel Boone Agency
For Sale in Candler, NC
This LINCOLN CONTINENTAL is reliable and stylish. It will ease your mind knowing you are making a great investment. Non-smoker? No worries the previous owner was too. Get all the power, safety, and convenience rolled into one with this LINCOLN CONTINENTAL . The road has been great to this one and everything is in proper working order. The outside appearance is cosmetically very good with only minor nicks in the finish that are hardly noticeable unless you go looking for them. The interior shows only the slightest amount of wear and is in excellent overall condition. Ask about getting a free AutoCheck report on this or any other vehicle that we have for sale. Daniel Boone Agency Inc. is conveniently located near Bat Cave. ¿No fumador? No se preocupe el dueño anterior tampoco lo era. Obtenga toda la potencia, seguridad y comodidad, empaquetado todo en uno con este Honda Accord. El camino ha sido muy bueno para éste y todo está en buenas condiciones de funcionamiento. El aspecto exterior es cosméticamente muy bueno con los defectos de poca importancia en el acabado que difícilmente se notan a menos que vaya en busca de ellos. El interior muestra sólo la más mínima cantidad de desgaste y está en excelente estado general. Pregunte acerca de la obtención de un informe AutoCheck gratis en este o en cualquier otro vehículo que tenemos a la venta. Daniel Boone Agency Inc. está convenientemente ubicado cerca de Bat Cave. A/C, PW, PL, Power Seats, Cruise, Leather, Sunroof, Keyless, Mileage: 209,663 mi $3,450
828-665-0899