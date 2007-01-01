2007 Kia Sportage
Daniel Boone Agency
For Sale in Candler, NC
Rest assured, once you take this KIA SPORTAGE LX V6 4WD home you will know you've made a solid investment. In addition, you can count on the rugged off-road suspension to take you places that others can only dream of. Overall, the exterior is in really good shape with just a few insignificant blemishes in the finish that aren't even noticeable from a short distance. Given that this is a used vehicle, the interior is really in very good shape with no rips, tears or stains to be had anywhere in it. If you're still not 100% sure, we have no issue providing you with a AutoCheck report. For added security, an extended warranty is available. Ask a sales associate for details. GUARANTEED FINANCING for all types of credit. Call today for more information. With amazing deals at Daniel Boone Agency Inc., you will be sure to drive away smiling. We are conveniently located near Naples. Además, usted puede contar en la escarpada suspensión todo terreno que lo llevará a lugares que otros sólo pueden soñar. En general, el exterior está en muy buena forma con sólo unas insignificantes imperfecciones en el acabado que ni siquiera son perceptibles desde una distancia corta. Teniendo en cuenta que este es un el vehículo usado, el interior esta realmente en muy buena forma, sin rasgaduras, roturas o manchas que hubiese tenido en cualquier lugar. Sabemos Que Este el vehículo es una increíble oferta, Pero si todavia No Estás 100% Seguro, no TENEMOS NINGUN Problema en proporcionale un Informe de AutoCheck. GARANTÍA DE FINANCIAMIENTO para todos los tipos de crédito. Llame hoy para más información. Con ofertas increíbles en Daniel Boone Agency Inc., usted estará seguro para ahuyentar sonriendo. Estamos convenientemente ubicados cerca de Naples. A/C, PW, PL, Cruise, CD, Mileage: 148,462 mi $6,950
828-665-0899