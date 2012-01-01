2012 Kia Sportage

Daniel Boone Agency

in Candler, NC

This KIA SPORTAGE AWD is one that you really need to take out for a test drive to appreciate. If you are a non-smoker then you don't have to worry, this one was owned by a non-smoker too. Anything meant to stand the test of time must first be built upon a solid foundation. Without a shred of doubt, we guarantee that this vehicle's foundation has not been compromised by any structural damage. With the 2.4L V6 DOHC 24V engine you will get excellent fuel economy and have plenty of power for tough traffic. Take the road least traveled with this formidable off-road suspension. Rest easy knowing that all of the major mechanical systems have been checked and are confirmed to be in great shape and road ready. Aside from the usual wear and tear, the exterior is first-rate. This interior has wear but is 'cleaner than a whistle' with no stains, tears, or rips. AutoCheck? Not an issue. We supply a free report with all of our vehicles. Still not sure? Ask about our extended warranty. We provide the best GUARANTEED FINANCING of any used car dealership around and back this up by actually getting you approved. If you trust BLACK BOOK's pricing then you better believe the fact that we have priced this vehicle below its BLACK BOOK means it won't stay on our lot long. Act today! With amazing deals at Daniel Boone Agency Inc., you will be sure to drive away smiling. We are conveniently located near Bat Cave. Si usted no es un fumador, entonces usted no tiene que preocuparse, éste fue propiedad de un no fumador también. Cualquier cosa destinada a resistir el paso del tiempo primero debe construirse sobre una base sólida. Sin un ápice de duda, te garantizamos que la fundación de este vehículo no a sido comprometida por cualquier daño estructural. Con el motor 2.4L V6 DOHC 24V obtendrá una excelente economía de combustible y tendra un montón de potencia para el tráfico difícil. Tome el camino menos viajado con la formidable suspensión todo terreno de este el vehículo. Descanse sabiendo que todos los sistemas principales an sido revisados y comfirmados que estan en gran forma y listos para el camino.. Aparte de el desgaste usual, el exterior esta de primer plano. Este interior tiene desgaste pero esta 'más limpio que una patena', sin manchas, roturas o rasgaduras. ¿Quiere un AutoCheck? ¡No hay problema! Suministramos un informe gratuito con todos nuestros vehículos. Ofrecemos el mejor FINANCIAMIENTO GARANTIZADO de cualquier concesionario de coches usados alrededor y respaldamos esto al realmente conseguirle la aprobacion. Si confía en la fijación de precios de BLUE BOOK entonces es mejor creer el hecho de que hemos fijado el precio de este el vehículo por debajo del libro LIBRO AZUL significa que no se quedará en nuestro lote por mucho tiempo. ¡Actúe hoy mismo! Con ofertas increíbles en Daniel Boone Agency Inc., usted estará seguro para ahuyentar sonriendo. Estamos convenientemente ubicados cerca de Bat Cave. A/C, PW, PL, Cruise, CD, Satellite Radio, AWD, Keyless, Mileage: 120,659 mi $11,450

