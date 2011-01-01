2011 Kia Rio5

Daniel Boone Agency

in Candler, NC

This KIA RIO5 with 43k ORIGINAL MILES is reliable and stylish. It will ease your mind knowing you are making a great investment. Buyer confidence is more important than ever these days which is why we at Daniel Boone Agency Inc. have the title records to prove this vehicle is a one-owner vehicle. Finding the right used car can create some real headaches when mileage is a factor. At only 43,787 miles, you can feel confident that this RIO5 with 43k ORIGINAL MILES is in prime condition. If you are a non-smoker then you don't have to worry, this one was owned by a non-smoker too. Safety is at the top of every vehicle buyer's list, and we here at Daniel Boone Agency Inc. will verify that this vehicle has never been in a wreck of any kind. With the 1.6L L4 DOHC 16V engine you will get excellent fuel economy and have plenty of power for tough traffic. Grip the road like never before with this sports tuned suspension. The road has been great to this one and everything is in proper working order. With no significant exterior damage, this one has been kept in quality shape over the years. The interior of a used vehicle can take the hardest hits but the condition of this one has been well kept. At Daniel Boone Agency Inc., we secure your confidence by running a AutoCheck report on every vehicle. STANDARD WARRANTY coverage applies to this vehicle, and we would be more than happy to go over all that is covered in this package. Be sure to ask us about our optional extended warranty packages that are available and at very affordable prices. Are you a bargain shopper? We have a deal for you. This vehicle is beneath the BLUE BOOK value. Daniel Boone Agency Inc. is conveniently located near Alexander. La confianza del comprador es más importante que nunca en estos días es por ello que en Daniel Boone Agency Inc. tenemos los registros de título para probar que este el vehículo es un vehículo de un solo propietario. Encontrar el coche usado correcto puede crear algunos dolores de cabeza reales cuando el kilometraje es un factor. A sólo 43,787 millas, puede tener la confianza de que este Accord está en óptimas condiciones. Si usted no es un fumador, entonces usted no tiene que preocuparse, éste fue propiedad de un no fumador también. La seguridad esta en la parte superior de la lista de todos los compradores de vehículos, y nosotros aquí en Daniel Boone Agency Inc. verificaremos que este el vehículo nunca ha estado en un accidente de cualquier tipo. Con el motor 1.6L L4 DOHC 16V obtendrá una excelente economía de combustible y tendra un montón de potencia para el tráfico difícil. Agarre la carretera como nunca antes con la afinada suspensión deportiva de esteel vehículo . El camino ha sido muy bueno para éste y todo está en buenas condiciones de funcionamiento. Sin daño exterior significativo, éste se ha mantenido en forma de calidad en los últimos años. El interior de un vehículo usado puede tomar los golpes más duros, pero por la condición de éste ha sido bien cuidado. En Daniel Boone Agency Inc., aseguramos su confianza mediante la ejecución de un informe de AutoCheck en cada vehículo. Cobertura de la garantía estándar se aplica a este vehicle, y que estariamos más que feliz de ir sobre todo lo que se cubre en este paquete. ¿Es usted un comprador de ofertas? Tenemos una oferta para usted. Esta el vehículo está debajo del valor de libro azul. Daniel Boone Agency Inc. está convenientemente ubicado cerca de Alexander. A/C, PW, PL, CD, Keyless, Mileage: 43,787 mi $7,699

