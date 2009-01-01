2009 Kia Rio
Daniel Boone Agency
For Sale in Candler, NC
One look at this KIA RIO LX and you will just know, this is your ride. The 1.6L L4 DOHC 16V engine gets great gas mileage and performs well on the highway. All the major mechanical systems under the hood have been inspected and are confirmed to be mechanically sound. The interior is really quite clean and has no unsightly stains or rips anywhere to be found. Want to see the AutoCheck? Not a problem. We provide a comprehensive AutoCheck report for every vehicle on our lot. If you've been turned down before you have nothing to worry about at Daniel Boone Agency Inc.. Our BUY HERE - PAY HERE program means you're dealing directly with us and you will be able to take this vehicle home today. With amazing deals at Daniel Boone Agency Inc., you will be sure to drive away smiling. We are conveniently located near Horse Shoe. El motor 1.6L L4 DOHC 16V obtiene gran rendimiento de gasolina y se desempeña bien en la carretera. Todos los principales sistemas mecánicos bajo el capó se han inspeccionado y se confirmó que esta en buenas condiciones mecánicas. El interior esta realmente muy limpio y no tiene manchas antiestéticas o rasgaduras en cualquier lugar que se puedan encuentrar. ¿Quieres ver el AutoCheck? No hay problema. Ofrecemos un amplio informe AutoCheck para todos los vehículos en nuestro lote. Si usted ha sido rechazado anteriormente no tiene nada de qué preocuparse en Daniel Boone Agency Inc.. Nuestro programa COMPRA AQUÍ - PAGA AQUÍ significa que está tratando directamente con nosotros y usted podra llevarse esta vehicle a casa hoy. Con ofertas increíbles en Daniel Boone Agency Inc., usted estará seguro para ahuyentar sonriendo. Estamos convenientemente ubicados cerca de Horse Shoe. A/C, CD, Mileage: 143,256 mi CONTACT
828-665-0899