2009 Kia Optima

Daniel Boone Agency

in Candler, NC

This KIA OPTIMA SX V6 is one that you really need to take out for a test drive to appreciate. Yes, the odometer does read only 108,230 miles, and is guaranteed accurate, which means this OPTIMA SX V6 is one really great deal. Anything meant to stand the test of time must first be built upon a solid foundation. Without a shred of doubt, we guarantee that this vehicle's foundation has not been compromised by any structural damage. The sport wheels and road hugging suspension make handling those curves a breeze. This KIA OPTIMA SX V6 comes fully equipped with all the power, convenience and safety options that you expect in a vehicle of this caliber. The drive train and other major mechanical systems are all confirmed to be in good shape and ready to hit the road. The previous owner kept this exterior in good condition and kept it from rusting and getting dings and dents. You will not find any tears, rips, or stains on the interior, and it is unusually clean for a used vehicle. We provide a free AutoCheck report without the run around and hassle on this vehicle and all others on our lot. Our STANDARD WARRANTY on this vehicle covers the drive train and more. Call us today or stop by for specific details. We have an optional extended warranty program available for an incredibly low price. Don't hesitate to ask. Where your satisfaction is our #1 priority! Sí, el odómetro solamente lee 108,230 millas, y es garantizado que son correctas, lo que significa que esta Accord es una gran oferta. Cualquier cosa destinada a resistir el paso del tiempo primero debe construirse sobre una base sólida. Sin un ápice de duda, te garantizamos que la fundación de este vehículo no a sido comprometida por cualquier daño estructural. Las ruedas deportivas y la suspensión abraza-carreteras hacen que el manejo de esas curvas de una brisa. Esta Honda Accord viene totalmente equipado con todas las opciones automaticas, conveniencia y seguridad que usted espera en un el vehículo de este calibre. El tren motriz y otros sistemas mecánicos principales están confirmados que estan en buena forma y listo para salir a la carretera. El dueño anterior mantuvo este exterior en buen estado y lo mantuvo libre de oxido, golpes y abolladuras. Usted no encontrará ningún desgarro, roturas o manchas en el interior, y esta inusualmente limpio para un vehículo usado. Proporcionamos un informe AutoCheck gratis sin rodeos y sin problemas en este vehículo y todos los demás en nuestro lote. Nuestra garantía estándar en este vehicle cubre el tren de manejo y más. Llámenos hoy mismo o visítenos para obtener detalles específicos. A/C, PW, PL, Power Seats, Cruise, CD, Leather, Sunroof, Navigation, Mileage: 108,230 mi $7,650

