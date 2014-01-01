2014 Kia Optima

Daniel Boone Agency

in Candler, NC

This KIA OPTIMA GDI is ready to roll today and is the perfect vehicle for you. This vehicle was well taken care of by its previous and only owner. It has never been in a wreck nor had any body work done to it at all. With rising gas prices, fuel efficiency is more important than ever. This KIA OPTIMA GDI's 2.4L L4 DOHC 16V gives you the gas mileage that you want. Don't let the road dictate your drive, take control of it with this fine tuned suspension. A thorough inspection has shown this vehicle to be in tip-top condition with no need for any major mechanical work. Appearance can mean a lot. This exterior is free of rust, dents, and dings but does have some minor blemishes barely noticeable to the naked eye. If you're still not 100% sure, we have no issue providing you with a AutoCheck report. Don't be left in the dark with a purchase, we can shine some light by including our STANDARD WARRANTY on this vehicle. For more information, stop by or give us a call. As with all our vehicles that we sell, this one has an optional extended warranty available. See a salesman for more information. The price we have set is way below BLUE BOOK, so it definitely won't last long. With amazing deals at Daniel Boone Agency Inc., you will be sure to drive away smiling. We are conveniently located near Pendleton. Este el vehículo fue muy bien cuidado por su anterior y único dueño. Nunca ha estado en un accidente, ni tenido ningún trabajo corporal hecha a él en absoluto. Con el aumento de los precios del gas, la eficiencia del combustible es más importante que nunca. El motor 2.4L L4 DOHC 16V Este Honda Accord le da el rendimiento de gasolina que desea. No deje que la carretera dicte su manejo, tome el control con la afinada suspensión de este(BODY ESP) Una inspección minuciosa ha demostrado este el vehículo estaa en óptimas condiciones sin necesidad de trabajos importantes de mecánica. La apariencia puede significar mucho. Este exterior está libre de óxido, abolladuras y golpes, pero tiene algunos defectos de menor importancia apenas perceptibles a simple vista. Sabemos Que Este el vehículo es una increíble oferta, Pero si todavia No Estás 100% Seguro, no TENEMOS NINGUN Problema en proporcionale un Informe de AutoCheck. No se quede en la oscuridad con una compra, podemos brillar un poco de luz al incluir nuestra garantía estándar en este vehicle. Para obtener más información, visitenos o llámenos. El precio que hemos fijado es muy por debajo de (libro de valores) BLUE BOOK, por lo que definitivamente no va a durar mucho. Con ofertas increíbles en Daniel Boone Agency Inc., usted estará seguro para ahuyentar sonriendo. Estamos convenientemente ubicados cerca de Pendleton. A/C, PW, PL, Cruise, CD, Keyless, Mileage: 98,256 mi $9,399

