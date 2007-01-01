2007 Jeep Liberty

Daniel Boone Agency

in Candler, NC

Looking for a family vehicle? This JEEP LIBERTY LIMITED 4WD is great for kids and adults. Miles play a big role in purchasing a vehicle, and this LIBERTY LIMITED 4WD's mileage reads low at 103,806. Our customer's safety is important to us. We guarantee that this vehicle has never suffered damage from a wreck. You will be able to handle any weather condition, both on and off-road with the tough built suspension that this baby is built with. Our inspection of this vehicle confirms that all major mechanical features are in great shape and ready to go. Given that this is a used vehicle, the interior is really in very good shape with no rips, tears or stains to be had anywhere in it. Want to see the AutoCheck? Not a problem. We provide a comprehensive AutoCheck report for every vehicle on our lot. For peace of mind, this vehicle comes with our STANDARD WARRANTY protection package. Stop by or call us for more information. Optional EXTENDED WARRANTIES are available for purchase upon request. Want a great deal? This vehicle has been set under the BLUE BOOK value and won't last long. Daniel Boone Agency Inc. is conveniently located near Swannanoa. Las millas juegan un papel muy importante en la compra de un vehículo y el millaje de este Accord lee bajo en 103,806 millas. La seguridad de nuestros clientes es importante para nosotros. Le garantizamos que este vehículo no ha sufrido daños causados por un accidente. Usted será capaz de manejar cualquier tipo de clima, tanto dentro como fuera de la carretera con la suspensión resistente con la que esta bebé esta construida. Nuestra inspección de este el vehículo confirma que todas las grandes características mecánicas están en gran forma y listo para funcionar. Teniendo en cuenta que este es un el vehículo usado, el interior esta realmente en muy buena forma, sin rasgaduras, roturas o manchas que hubiese tenido en cualquier lugar. ¿Quieres ver el AutoCheck? No hay problema. Ofrecemos un amplio informe AutoCheck para todos los vehículos en nuestro lote. Para su tranquilidad, esta vehicle viene con nuestro paquete estándar de protección de la garantía. Pase por aqui o llámanos para más información. ¿Quiere una gran oferta? Esta el vehículo se ha fijado por debajo del valor de libro azul y no durará mucho tiempo. Daniel Boone Agency Inc. está convenientemente ubicado cerca de Swannanoa. A/C, PW, PL, Power Seats, Cruise, CD, Leather, Keyless, Mileage: 103,806 mi $8,322

