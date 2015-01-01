2015 Jeep Grand Cherokee Limited Edition
For Sale in Belton, SC
Limited, 2WD, granite crystal metallic, 16K miles, excellent condition, loaded with extras, clear title, one owner, no accidents., Color: Gray, Color Type: Metallic, Drive Type: 2WD, Fuel Type: Gasoline, Transmission: Automatic, Mileage: 16,000 mi, Engine model: Limited Edition, Engine Size: 3.6, Owners: 1, Doors: 4, Seats: 5 ABS Brakes, Airbag, Alarm System, Driving Assistant, Fog Lights, Immobilizer, Traction Control, Air Conditioning: Automatic, Stereo: Navigation, HD & Satellite Radio, Central Locking: With Remote Control, Cruise Control, Electric Mirrors, Electric Seats, Internal Socket, Leather Upholstery, On Board Computer, Parking Distance Control, Seat Heaters, Satellite Navigator, Roof Railings, Power Windows, Power Steering, Alloy Wheels, Service Manual $29,500 OBO