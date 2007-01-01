2007 Jeep Compass
Daniel Boone Agency
For Sale in Candler, NC
For Sale in Candler, NC
This JEEP COMPASS SPORT is one that you really need to take out for a test drive to appreciate. Spend less time at the gas pumps with great fuel mileage from this JEEP COMPASS SPORT . The outside appearance is cosmetically very good with only minor nicks in the finish that are hardly noticeable unless you go looking for them. The interior shows only the slightest amount of wear and is in excellent overall condition. We provide a free AutoCheck report without the run around and hassle on this vehicle and all others on our lot. Don't be left in the dark with a purchase, we can shine some light by including our STANDARD WARRANTY on this vehicle. For more information, stop by or give us a call. Optional EXTENDED WARRANTIES are available for purchase upon request. With amazing deals at Daniel Boone Agency Inc., you will be sure to drive away smiling. We are conveniently located near Edneyville. Pase menos tiempo en las gasolineras con un gran rendimiento de combustible de este Honda Accord. El aspecto exterior es cosméticamente muy bueno con los defectos de poca importancia en el acabado que difícilmente se notan a menos que vaya en busca de ellos. El interior muestra sólo la más mínima cantidad de desgaste y está en excelente estado general. Proporcionamos un informe AutoCheck gratis sin rodeos y sin problemas en este vehículo y todos los demás en nuestro lote. No se quede en la oscuridad con una compra, podemos brillar un poco de luz al incluir nuestra garantía estándar en este vehicle. Para obtener más información, visitenos o llámenos. Con ofertas increíbles en Daniel Boone Agency Inc., usted estará seguro para ahuyentar sonriendo. Estamos convenientemente ubicados cerca de Edneyville. A/C, Cruise, CD, Mileage: 177,614 mi $5,333
828-665-0899