1995 Jaguar XJ
Daniel Boone Agency
For Sale in Candler, NC
This JAGUAR XJ SEDAN XJ6 is one that you really need to take out for a test drive to appreciate. With only 112,196 miles on the odometer, you can be assured of many years of great service ahead. For you non-smokers out there, the ash tray is whistle clean because it has been smoke free since it was new. They say money can't buy happiness but for a small price we're certain you can feel it inside this luxuriously crafted JAGUAR XJ SEDAN XJ6. The best thing about this JAGUAR XJ SEDAN XJ6 is that its features have features. You will not find any tears, rips, or stains on the interior, and it is unusually clean for a used vehicle. Daniel Boone Agency Inc. is conveniently located near Weber City. Con sólo 112,196 Millas en el odómetro, usted puede estar seguro de muchos años de un gran servicio por delante. Para los no fumadores por ahí, el cenicero esta rechinantemente limpio porque ha estado libre de humo, desde que era nuevo. Dicen que el dinero no puede comprar la felicidad, pero por un pequeño precio Estamos seguros de que usted puede sentirlo dentro de este Honda Accord lujosamente diseñado. Lo mejor de este Honda Accord es que sus características tienen características. Usted no encontrará ningún desgarro, roturas o manchas en el interior, y esta inusualmente limpio para un vehículo usado. Daniel Boone Agency Inc. está convenientemente ubicado cerca de Weber City. A/C, PW, PL, Cruise, CD, Leather, Mileage: 112,196 mi $2,750
828-665-0899