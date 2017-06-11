2003 Jaguar X-Type
For Sale in Hendersonville, NC - 11/6/17
V6 4door AWD automatic 44k miles, new tires, loaded CD, leather like new. Serious offers only, cash., Color: Blue, Color Type: Metallic, Drive Type: AWD, Fuel Type: Gasoline, Transmission: Automatic, Mileage: 45,000 mi, Engine Size: 2.5, Power: 194, Owners: 1, Doors: 4, Seats: 5 ABS Brakes, Airbag, Alarm System, Air Conditioning, Stereo: CD changer, cass., Central Locking: With Remote Control, Cruise Control, Electric Mirrors, Electric Seats, Leather Upholstery, Power Windows, Power Steering, Alloy Wheels, Service Manual, Sun Roof $8,500 OBO.