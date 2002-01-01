2002 Jaguar S-Type

Daniel Boone Agency

in Candler, NC

You will instantly feel at home once you step into this JAGUAR S-TYPE 4.0. An odometer that reads 133,360 miles speaks for itself. This S-TYPE 4.0 has been well maintained with a long, healthy life ahead of it. Non-smoker? No worries the previous owner was too. The vehicle history report shows no history of ever having been wrecked and our careful inspection of the body confirms this. You will love the feel of the sports tuned suspension as you cruise gracefully through even the toughest of twists and turns. Feel like royalty in the luxury of this vehicle. This JAGUAR S-TYPE 4.0 comes fully equipped at a great price. Come by and test drive it today. All in all the exterior is in great shape with no rust, dings or dents other than the usual minuscule scuff or two that require close scrutiny to even notice. While not totally new looking, the interior is quite nice and clean with no stains or tears in it and is very presentable. AutoCheck? Not an issue. We supply a free report with all of our vehicles. Daniel Boone Agency Inc. is conveniently located near Weaverville. Un odómetro que lee 133,360 millas habla por sí mismo. Este Accord ha sido bien mantenido con una larga y saludable vida por delante. ¿No fumador? No se preocupe el dueño anterior tampoco lo era. El informe del historial del vehículo muestra de nunca haber sido chocado y nuestra cuidadosa inspección del cuerpo lo confirma. Le encantará la sensación de la afinada suspensión deportiva mientras navega con gracia a través de incluso la más dura de las vueltas y revueltas. Siéntase como la realeza en el lujo de este el vehículo. Esta Honda Accord viene totalmente equipado a muy buen precio. Venga y llevelo a una prueba de manejo hoy. Despues de todo, el exterior está en gran forma, sin óxido, golpes o abolladuras que no sea el desgaste habitual minúsculo o dos que requieren una estrecha vigilancia para poder notar. Si bien no se ve totalmente nuevo, el interior es bastante agradable y limpio, sin manchas o rasgones y es muy presentable. ¿Quiere un AutoCheck? ¡No hay problema! Suministramos un informe gratuito con todos nuestros vehículos. Daniel Boone Agency Inc. está convenientemente ubicado cerca de Weaverville. A/C, PW, PL, Power Seats, Cruise, CD, Leather, Sunroof, Keyless, Mileage: 133,360 mi $5,450

