1996 Isuzu Hombre
For Sale in Pisgah Forest, NC
Selling a great truck, my daily driver! It has 150,000 miles on rebuilt transmission. Recently replaced radiator, spark plugs and O2 sensor. Great rack on top and cab to haul stuff in, would make a great work truck! It starts every time and recently traveled to Maine. Has a hitch and will include snow chains.
Cons: Need to replace 1-2 fuel injectors. The reason I'm selling cheaper than I want is that I recently purchased newer vehicle and don't have time to put these in on this truck. Still starts every time and can make it anywhere, but the injectors make the cylinders run rough, easy fix. $1,200 OBO
