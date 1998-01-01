1998 Isuzu Amigo

Daniel Boone Agency

in Candler, NC

This ISUZU AMIGO S V6 4WD is an excellent value for the money and is priced to move! Rest assured knowing that this ISUZU AMIGO S V6 4WD has the low miles that you have been searching for with only 157,199 on the odometer. We know the importance of a powerful engine for those tough jobs. This ISUZU AMIGO S V6 4WD is equipped with a 3.2L V6 DOHC 24V engine to help you complete all of the tough jobs. Like the outdoors? This vehicle is off-road ready to help you on your next outdoors adventure. A thorough inspection has shown this vehicle to be in tip-top condition with no need for any major mechanical work. Appearance can mean a lot. This exterior is free of rust, dents, and dings but does have some minor blemishes barely noticeable to the naked eye. This interior has wear but is 'cleaner than a whistle' with no stains, tears, or rips. You want the AutoCheck report, and we have it for you on this one and every other vehicle we sell. We are only minutes away from Pelzer, stop by and visit us today. Tenga la seguridad de saber que este Honda Accord tiene pocas millas, lo que usted ha estado buscando con sólo 157,199 millas en el odómetro. Sabemos la importancia de un motor de gran alcance para los trabajos más duros. Esta Honda Accord está equipado con un motor de 3.2L V6 DOHC 24V para ayudarle a completar todos los trabajos duros. ¿Te gusta el aire libre? Este el vehículo es un todoterreno listo para ayudarle en su próxima aventura al aire libre. Una inspección minuciosa ha demostrado este el vehículo estaa en óptimas condiciones sin necesidad de trabajos importantes de mecánica. La apariencia puede significar mucho. Este exterior está libre de óxido, abolladuras y golpes, pero tiene algunos defectos de menor importancia apenas perceptibles a simple vista. Este interior tiene desgaste pero esta 'más limpio que una patena', sin manchas, roturas o rasgaduras. Sabemos que usted desea un informe de AutoCheck, y lo tenemos para ti en este y cualquier otro vehículo que vendemos. Estamos a sólo minutos de distancia del Pelzer, paramos y visítenos hoy. A/C, PW, PL, Cruise, CD, Moonroof, Mileage: 157,199 mi $2,976

