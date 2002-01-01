2002 Mercedes Benz C230
Daniel Boone Agency
For Sale in Candler, NC
You will instantly feel at home once you step into this Mercedes Benz C230 Kompressor. The odometer can speak volumes on a vehicle's reliance and this C230 Kompressor's low mileage will assure you of its solid dependence. Spend less time at the gas pumps with great fuel mileage from this Mercedes Benz C230 Kompressor. You will love the feel of the sports tuned suspension as you cruise gracefully through even the toughest of twists and turns. The drive train and other major mechanical systems are all confirmed to be in good shape and ready to hit the road. Appearance can mean a lot. This exterior is free of rust, dents, and dings but does have some minor blemishes barely noticeable to the naked eye. While not totally new looking, the interior is quite nice and clean with no stains or tears in it and is very presentable. Want to see the AutoCheck? Not a problem. We provide a comprehensive AutoCheck report for every vehicle on our lot. Where your satisfaction is our #1 priority! A/C, PW, PL, Cruise, Sunroof, Keyless, Mileage: 118,640 mi $3,950
828-665-0899