2004 Hyundai Santa Fe

Daniel Boone Agency

in Candler, NC

This Hyundai SANTA FE GLS 2.7L is an excellent value for the money and is priced to move! Many factors go into buying a used car and knowing a vehicle's service history is one of the most important. At Daniel Boone Agency Inc., we provide a full SERVICE HISTORY to back what we sell. All the major mechanical systems under the hood have been inspected and are confirmed to be mechanically sound. Appearance can mean a lot. This exterior is free of rust, dents, and dings but does have some minor blemishes barely noticeable to the naked eye. As with any used vehicle, a certain level of depreciation is expected but the interior of this vehicle is still in beautiful condition. Buy from us with full confidence. Get a free AutoCheck report on this or any other vehicle that we have for sale. As with all our vehicles that we sell, this one has an optional extended warranty available. See a salesman for more information. Don't let credit stand in the way of you getting the vehicle you want. We have GUARANTEED FINANCING on this vehicle or any other on our lot. Cash Buyers Welcome. Come In and Make A Deal! We are located only minutes from Naples! Muchos factores influyen en la compra de un coche usado y conocer el historial de servicio de un vehículo es una de las más importantes. En Daniel Boone Agency Inc. proporcionamos un historial de servicio completo para respaldar lo que vendemos. Todos los principales sistemas mecánicos bajo el capó se han inspeccionado y se confirmó que esta en buenas condiciones mecánicas. La apariencia puede significar mucho. Este exterior está libre de óxido, abolladuras y golpes, pero tiene algunos defectos de menor importancia apenas perceptibles a simple vista. Como con cualquier vehículo usado, se espera un cierto nivel de depreciación pero el interior de este el vehículo todavía está en perfectas condiciones. Compre de nosotros con plena confianza. Obtenga un informe AutoCheck gratis en este o en cualquier otro vehículo que tengamos a la venta. No permitas que el crédito te prevenga de conseguir el vehículo que deseas. Nosotros tenemos FINANCIACIÓN GARANTIZADA sobre este vehículo o cualquier otro en nuestro lote. Los compradores en efectivo Bienvenido, ¡Entrar y hacer un trato! ¡Estamos ubicados a pocos minutos de Naples! A/C, PW, PL, Cruise, CD, Sunroof, Mileage: 182,990 mi CONTACT

