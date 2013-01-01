2013 Hyundai Santa Fe

Daniel Boone Agency

in Candler, NC

This HYUNDAI SANTA FE GLS AWD is ready and waiting for you to take it home today. An odometer that reads 50,776 miles speaks for itself. This SANTA FE GLS AWD has been well maintained with a long, healthy life ahead of it. For you non-smokers out there, the ash tray is whistle clean because it has been smoke free since it was new. There is no evidence that this vehicle has ever been wrecked or had any body work done to it at all. Have fun enjoying the great outdoors with this off-road suspension. The drive train and other major mechanical systems are all confirmed to be in good shape and ready to hit the road. This interior has wear but is 'cleaner than a whistle' with no stains, tears, or rips. Want to see the AutoCheck? Not a problem. We provide a comprehensive AutoCheck report for every vehicle on our lot. We have an optional extended warranty program available for an incredibly low price. Don't hesitate to ask. Want a great deal? This vehicle has been set under the BLUE BOOK value and won't last long. With amazing deals at Daniel Boone Agency Inc., you will be sure to drive away smiling. We are conveniently located near Belton. Un odómetro que lee 50,776 millas habla por sí mismo. Este Accord ha sido bien mantenido con una larga y saludable vida por delante. Para los no fumadores por ahí, el cenicero esta rechinantemente limpio porque ha estado libre de humo, desde que era nuevo. No hay evidencia de que esta el vehículo ha sido chocado o ha tenido algún trabajo de enderezado y pintura en absoluto. Diviértete disfrutando del aire libre con este el vehículo suspensión todo terreno. El tren motriz y otros sistemas mecánicos principales están confirmados que estan en buena forma y listo para salir a la carretera. Este interior tiene desgaste pero esta 'más limpio que una patena', sin manchas, roturas o rasgaduras. ¿Quieres ver el AutoCheck? No hay problema. Ofrecemos un amplio informe AutoCheck para todos los vehículos en nuestro lote. ¿Quiere una gran oferta? Esta el vehículo se ha fijado por debajo del valor de libro azul y no durará mucho tiempo. Con ofertas increíbles en Daniel Boone Agency Inc., usted estará seguro para ahuyentar sonriendo. Estamos convenientemente ubicados cerca de Belton. A/C, PW, PL, Power Seats, Cruise, CD, AWD, Keyless, Mileage: 50,776 mi $17,366

