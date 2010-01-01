2010 Hyundai Santa Fe

Daniel Boone Agency

in Candler, NC

You will instantly feel at home once you step into this HYUNDAI SANTA FE GLS. Safety is at the top of every vehicle buyer's list, and we here at Daniel Boone Agency Inc. will verify that this vehicle has never been in a wreck of any kind. Have fun enjoying the great outdoors with this off-road suspension. All essential mechanical systems are in solid working order leaving you with years between any required maintenance. Unless you plan on driving this one straight into a mud pit you won't have to worry about any exterior maintenance for quite some time. While not totally new looking, the interior is quite nice and clean with no stains or tears in it and is very presentable. Want to see the AutoCheck? Not a problem. We provide a comprehensive AutoCheck report for every vehicle on our lot. STANDARD WARRANTY coverage applies to this vehicle, and we would be more than happy to go over all that is covered in this package. If you're interested in our extended warranty options please don't hesitate to call or stop in to speak with a sales associate. You better hurry and grab this deal quick because, with a price well below BLUE BOOK, this one is not going to last long. Come swing by today and check out this great deal, we are only minutes from Skyland! La seguridad esta en la parte superior de la lista de todos los compradores de vehículos, y nosotros aquí en Daniel Boone Agency Inc. verificaremos que este el vehículo nunca ha estado en un accidente de cualquier tipo. Diviértete disfrutando del aire libre con este el vehículo suspensión todo terreno. Todos los sistemas mecánicos esenciales están en estado de funcionamiento sólido dejándolo con años entre cualquier mantenimiento requerido. A menos que usted planee conducir éste directamente a un pozo de barro, no tendrá que preocuparse por ningún tipo de mantenimiento exterior por bastante tiempo. Si bien no se ve totalmente nuevo, el interior es bastante agradable y limpio, sin manchas o rasgones y es muy presentable. ¿Quieres ver el AutoCheck? No hay problema. Ofrecemos un amplio informe AutoCheck para todos los vehículos en nuestro lote. Cobertura de la garantía estándar se aplica a este vehicle, y que estariamos más que feliz de ir sobre todo lo que se cubre en este paquete. Date prisa y agarra este oferta rápido porque, con un precio muy por debajo de BLUE BOOK, éste no va a durar mucho tiempo. Ven oscilación por hoy y echa un vistazo a esta gran oferta, ¡estamos a sólo minutos de Skyland! A/C, PW, PL, Cruise, CD, Keyless, Mileage: 99,572 mi $9,422

