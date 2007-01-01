2007 Hyundai Santa Fe

Daniel Boone Agency

in Candler, NC

This HYUNDAI SANTA FE LIMITED AWD is an excellent value for the money and is priced to move! Want a vehicle with low miles? This HYUNDAI SANTA FE LIMITED AWD has exceptionally low miles with the odometer reading at 78,029. With it's superior ground clearance and tough off-road suspension, you will be able to take on anything that mother nature throws at you. This HYUNDAI SANTA FE LIMITED AWD comes fully equipped with all the power, convenience and safety options that you expect in a vehicle of this caliber. Rest easy knowing that all of the major mechanical systems have been checked and are confirmed to be in great shape and road ready. Unless you plan on driving this one straight into a mud pit you won't have to worry about any exterior maintenance for quite some time. This interior has wear but is 'cleaner than a whistle' with no stains, tears, or rips. We provide a free AutoCheck report without the run around and hassle on this vehicle and all others on our lot. Don't be left in the dark with a purchase, we can shine some light by including our STANDARD WARRANTY on this vehicle. For more information, stop by or give us a call. Optional EXTENDED WARRANTIES are available for purchase upon request. We are only minutes away from Pendleton, stop by and visit us today. ¿Quiere un vehicle con millas bajas? Este modelo Honda tiene millas excepcionalmente bajas con la lectura del odómetro en 78,029. Con su distancia al suelo superior y dura suspensión todo terreno, usted será capaz de asumir todo lo que la madre naturaleza te lanza. Esta Honda Accord viene totalmente equipado con todas las opciones automaticas, conveniencia y seguridad que usted espera en un el vehículo de este calibre. Descanse sabiendo que todos los sistemas principales an sido revisados y comfirmados que estan en gran forma y listos para el camino.. A menos que usted planee conducir éste directamente a un pozo de barro, no tendrá que preocuparse por ningún tipo de mantenimiento exterior por bastante tiempo. Este interior tiene desgaste pero esta 'más limpio que una patena', sin manchas, roturas o rasgaduras. Proporcionamos un informe AutoCheck gratis sin rodeos y sin problemas en este vehículo y todos los demás en nuestro lote. No se quede en la oscuridad con una compra, podemos brillar un poco de luz al incluir nuestra garantía estándar en este vehicle. Para obtener más información, visitenos o llámenos. Estamos a sólo minutos de distancia del Pendleton, paramos y visítenos hoy. A/C, PW, PL, Power Seats, Cruise, CD, Leather, Keyless, Mileage: 78,029 mi $10,450

