2011 Honda Pilot
For Sale in Cherryville, NC
For sale is our 2011 Honda Pilot LX (SUV). This has been a tremendous family vehicle for us. It has a TON of space with the third row that also has the option of laying all the way down (flush with floorboard), and has proven to be consistently reliable.
-New Tires
-CLEAN TITLE
-95K Miles
-Running Boards
-Premium Wheels
-Third Row
-Towing Package
-VERY GOOD Heating and Air System (with rear vents as well)
-Second row controls for A/C and Heat
-Still has BOTH Remote Keys
-Day Time Running Lights
-Power Windows and Locks
-Child Safety Locks
-Cruise Control
-Airbags Everywhere
-CD, MP3
-Speakers are in terrific shape
-Ton of Cargo Area
-Anti-Lock Brakes
-Tinted Windows
-2nd and 3rd Row will lay ALL THE WAY DOWN
-Seats 8 people
-2WD $14,500
-New Tires
-CLEAN TITLE
-95K Miles
-Running Boards
-Premium Wheels
-Third Row
-Towing Package
-VERY GOOD Heating and Air System (with rear vents as well)
-Second row controls for A/C and Heat
-Still has BOTH Remote Keys
-Day Time Running Lights
-Power Windows and Locks
-Child Safety Locks
-Cruise Control
-Airbags Everywhere
-CD, MP3
-Speakers are in terrific shape
-Ton of Cargo Area
-Anti-Lock Brakes
-Tinted Windows
-2nd and 3rd Row will lay ALL THE WAY DOWN
-Seats 8 people
-2WD $14,500