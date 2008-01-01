2008 Honda Fit
Integrity Auto Sales
For Sale in Easley, SC
2008 Honda Fit Sport! w/only 88k miles! 1.5 DOHC 16 valve 4 cylinder and 5 speed manual transmission gets 40+mpg on hwy! safe&reliable gas saver! Still runs/drives/looks like new! Has power windows/locks/mirrors/etc,tilt wheel,cruise,alloy wheels,fog lamps,rear spoiler,remote keyless entry and factory antitheft alarm,premium audio w/cd player and aux input,cold a/c w/cabin filter(great for people w/allergies) four wheel antilock brakes (great for safe driving in bad weather)! Has dual frontal,dual side and dual curtain(head or rollover)airbags! very safe! I have throughly inspected/serviced this car including;new iredium sparkplugs,new belt,new air and cabin filters,transmission service,radiator flush w/new coolant,four brand new tires,fresh oil change and chassis lube,new brakes,four wheel alignment,and new front and rear wipers! Like I said fully serviced! Needs nothing and everything works properly! NO /leaks/rust/issues, I have the clean/clear title in hand! Price is $6,500.00 NO HIDDEN FEES/CHARGES!! Out of state sales are $6,500.00 OUT THE DOOR! Southcarolina residents ONLY have a $325 sales tax also! We accept cash,personal checks,most credit/debit cards! We also accept tradeins and buy cars in any condition! We can help with financing through any bank/credit union or finance company you wish. Integrity auto sales is located @ 422 west main street easley sc 29640 We are open mon-sat 8am-5pm and Sunday after church by appt.only! Visit our website for all inventory!
integrityautosalesofeasley.com
My name is Steven Iffland and my number is 864-202-5750 NO texts! NO late calls!! Please! If needed my email is integrityas@bellsouth.net I RARELY EVER CHECK IT!! So calling is best!
Thank you for your time!
Steven Iffland
MILES ARE 88K!!! Please don't call for miles!!!!!!! $6,500
(864) 202-5750