2008 Honda CR-V
Daniel Boone Agency
For Sale in Candler, NC
This HONDA CR-V EX-L 4WD AT is reliable and stylish. It will ease your mind knowing you are making a great investment. Rest assured knowing that this HONDA CR-V EX-L 4WD AT has the low miles that you have been searching for with only 92,089 on the odometer. Take the road least traveled with this formidable off-road suspension. The best thing about this HONDA CR-V EX-L 4WD AT is that its features have features. All essential mechanical systems are in solid working order leaving you with years between any required maintenance. Appearance can mean a lot. This exterior is free of rust, dents, and dings but does have some minor blemishes barely noticeable to the naked eye. Apart from a few touch up spots the interior of this one is in adequate condition. Ask about getting a free AutoCheck report on this or any other vehicle that we have for sale. If you're interested in our extended warranty options please don't hesitate to call or stop in to speak with a sales associate. Where your satisfaction is our #1 priority! Tenga la seguridad de saber que este Honda Accord tiene pocas millas, lo que usted ha estado buscando con sólo 92,089 millas en el odómetro. Tome el camino menos viajado con la formidable suspensión todo terreno de este el vehículo. Lo mejor de este Honda Accord es que sus características tienen características. Todos los sistemas mecánicos esenciales están en estado de funcionamiento sólido dejándolo con años entre cualquier mantenimiento requerido. La apariencia puede significar mucho. Este exterior está libre de óxido, abolladuras y golpes, pero tiene algunos defectos de menor importancia apenas perceptibles a simple vista. Aparte de unos pocos retoques el interior de éste se encuentra en condiciones adecuadas. Pregunte acerca de la obtención de un informe AutoCheck gratis en este o en cualquier otro vehículo que tenemos a la venta. A/C, PW, PL, Power Seats, Cruise, CD, Leather, AWD, Mileage: 92,089 mi CONTACT
828-665-0899