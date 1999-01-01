1999 Honda CR-V

Daniel Boone Agency

in Candler, NC

Rest assured, once you take this HONDA CR-V EX 4WD home you will know you've made a solid investment. The odometer can speak volumes on a vehicle's reliance and this CR-V EX 4WD's low mileage will assure you of its solid dependence. If you are a non-smoker then you don't have to worry, this one was owned by a non-smoker too. There is no evidence that this vehicle has ever been wrecked or had any body work done to it at all. If you like to take your vehicles out for a rough off-road trek then this HONDA CR-V EX 4WD is perfect for you as it is ready off the lot to do some serious adventuring. We have checked and double checked all of the major mechanical systems and know they are in great shape and waiting for you to drive it. The previous owner kept this exterior in good condition and kept it from rusting and getting dings and dents. This interior has wear but is 'cleaner than a whistle' with no stains, tears, or rips. We run a CARFAX report on every car we buy and make that information available to you just for asking. We want you to be completely satisfied with your purchase, so we offer an optional extended warranty at a very affordable price. Just ask for the details. BLACK BOOK sets the standard for vehicle pricing and we have pushed this vehicle's price way below its recommended BLUE BOOK value. We are only minutes away from Arden, stop by and visit us today. El odómetro puede decir mucho sobre la dependencia de un vehículo y el bajo kilometraje de este Accord le asegura su dependencia sólida. Si usted no es un fumador, entonces usted no tiene que preocuparse, éste fue propiedad de un no fumador también. No hay evidencia de que esta el vehículo ha sido chocado o ha tenido algún trabajo de enderezado y pintura en absoluto. Si te gusta llevar tus vehículos por una áspera caminata fuera de la carretera, entonces este Honda Accord es perfecto para usted, ya que está preparado saliendo del lote para tener algunas grandes aventuras. Hemos verificado y comprobado con minuciosidad todos los principales sistemas mecánicos y sabemos que están en gran forma y esperando a que lo conduzca. El dueño anterior mantuvo este exterior en buen estado y lo mantuvo libre de oxido, golpes y abolladuras. Este interior tiene desgaste pero esta 'más limpio que una patena', sin manchas, roturas o rasgaduras. Corremos un informe CARFAX en cada coche que compramos y hacemos que la información este disponible para usted sólo por preguntar. LIBRO AZUL establece el estándar para la fijación de precios de vehículos y hemos empujado el precio de este el vehículo inferior a su valor que libro azul recomienda. Estamos a sólo minutos de distancia del Arden, paramos y visítenos hoy. A/C, PW, PL, Cruise, Mileage: 135,838 mi $4,750

