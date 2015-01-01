2015 Honda Accord

Daniel Boone Agency

in Candler, NC

This HONDA ACCORD EX-L SEDAN CVT is one that you really need to take out for a test drive to appreciate. This vehicle was well taken care of by its previous and only owner. An odometer that reads 37,058 miles speaks for itself. This ACCORD EX-L SEDAN CVT has been well maintained with a long, healthy life ahead of it. For you non-smokers out there, the ash tray is whistle clean because it has been smoke free since it was new. The body is perfect and straight as a pin and has never been wrecked. Enjoy life a little more freely with the responsibility of this fuel efficient HONDA ACCORD EX-L SEDAN CVT. The sporty handling will make driving fun and help you gracefully handle even the toughest of curves and turns. We have checked and double checked all of the major mechanical systems and know they are in great shape and waiting for you to drive it. The previous owner kept this exterior in good condition and kept it from rusting and getting dings and dents. This interior has wear but is 'cleaner than a whistle' with no stains, tears, or rips. We run a AutoCheck Report on every car we buy and make that information available to you just for asking. As with all our vehicles that we sell, this one has an optional extended warranty available. See a salesman for more information. Are you a bargain shopper? We have a deal for you. This vehicle is beneath the BLUE BOOK value. We are only minutes away from Horse Shoe, stop by and visit us today. Este el vehículo fue muy bien cuidado por su anterior y único dueño. Un odómetro que lee 37,058 millas habla por sí mismo. Este Accord ha sido bien mantenido con una larga y saludable vida por delante. Para los no fumadores por ahí, el cenicero esta rechinantemente limpio porque ha estado libre de humo, desde que era nuevo. El cuerpo es perfecto y recto como un pasador y nunca ha sido chocado. Disfruta de la vida un poco más libremente con la responsabilidad de este eficiente en combustible Honda Accord. El manejo deportivo hará que la conducción sea divertida y le ayudará a manejar con gracia, incluso la más dura de las curvas y giros. Hemos verificado y comprobado con minuciosidad todos los principales sistemas mecánicos y sabemos que están en gran forma y esperando a que lo conduzca. El dueño anterior mantuvo este exterior en buen estado y lo mantuvo libre de oxido, golpes y abolladuras. Este interior tiene desgaste pero esta 'más limpio que una patena', sin manchas, roturas o rasgaduras. Corremos un informe AutoCheck en cada coche que compramos y hacemos que la información este disponible para usted sólo por preguntar. ¿Es usted un comprador de ofertas? Tenemos una oferta para usted. Esta el vehículo está debajo del valor de libro azul. Estamos a sólo minutos de distancia del Horse Shoe, paramos y visítenos hoy. A/C, PW, PL, Power Seats, Cruise, CD, Keyless, Mileage: 37,058 mi $17,450

