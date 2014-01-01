2014 Honda Accord

Daniel Boone Agency

in Candler, NC

Looking for a family vehicle? This HONDA ACCORD SPORT SEDAN CVT is great for kids and adults. The interior of this beautiful HONDA ACCORD SPORT SEDAN CVT is completely smoke free. We strive to give every vehicle a thorough inspection and can tell you with confidence that the structural integrity of this vehicle exceeds the highest standards. Don't let the road dictate your drive, take control of it with this fine tuned suspension. The interior of this ride is nothing less than perfect and is a sign of the excellent care and attention that this vehicle has seen since it was new. Our inspection of this vehicle confirms that all major mechanical features are in great shape and ready to go. The cosmetics of the exterior will reveal some very minor scuffs and blemishes in the finish but only under close examination. All in all, it is a very clean looking ride. AutoCheck? Not an issue. We supply a free report with all of our vehicles. Optional EXTENDED WARRANTIES are available for purchase upon request. Want a great deal? This vehicle has been set under the BLACK BOOK & NADA value and won't last long. Come swing by today and check out this great deal, we are only minutes from Greer! El interior de este hermoso Honda Accord está completamente libre de humo. Nos esforzamos para dar a cada vehículo una inspección minuciosa y se puede decir con confianza que la integridad estructural de este el vehículo supera los más altos estándares. No deje que la carretera dicte su manejo, tome el control con la afinada suspensión de este(BODY ESP) El interior de este auto es nada menos que perfecto y es una muestra de el excelente cuidado y la atención que este el vehículo ha visto desde que era nuevo. Nuestra inspección de este el vehículo confirma que todas las grandes características mecánicas están en gran forma y listo para funcionar. El aspecto cosmetico del exterior revelarán algunos desgastes y rallones muy pequeños en el acabado, pero sólo en virtud de un examen minucioso. En definitiva, es un auto de aspecto muy limpio. ¿Quiere un AutoCheck? ¡No hay problema! Suministramos un informe gratuito con todos nuestros vehículos. ¿Quiere una gran oferta? Esta el vehículo se ha fijado por debajo del valor de libro azul y no durará mucho tiempo. Ven oscilación por hoy y echa un vistazo a esta gran oferta, ¡estamos a sólo minutos de Greer! A/C, PW, PL, Power Seats, Cruise, CD, Keyless, Mileage: 57,557 mi $14,950

