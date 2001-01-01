2001 Honda Accord
For Sale in Anderson, SC
5speed 4cyl runs great, trans is has no problems, had to put a new slave cylinder on it, and I couldn't get the clutch bled so it won't start til that gets done. Just put a new valve cover gasket and spark plug seals. Could use new plugs and wires too. Has chrome rims, and has the factory ones also. Car runs and drives good. The body however is beat all up, the passenger door doesn't open, the lock assembly mechanism is broke, so it's stuck shut. Missing front bumper, both fenders and quarter panels are dented up. It's not pretty but it runs like a champ. Sunroof works does not leak. Any thing else just ask. Asking $650 OBO call or text . Really need it gone tomorrow if at all possible. $650