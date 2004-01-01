2004 GMC Sierra 1500

Daniel Boone Agency

in Candler, NC

This GMC SIERRA 1500 DENALI EXT. CAB AWD is an excellent value for the money and is priced to move! Humility is said to be a virtue. Well, you can leave that virtue at the door because the ferocious power of this GMC SIERRA 1500 DENALI EXT. CAB AWD's 6.0L V8 OHV 16V engine is anything but humble. If you require superior ground clearance and an off-road style suspension, then this baby is for you. You've heard of the old saying, Everything but the kitchen sink? Well, to be fair, there simply wasn't room for anything else on this fully equipped GMC SIERRA 1500 DENALI EXT. CAB AWD. Every major mechanical system has been inspected and found to be in good working order. Overall, the exterior is in really good shape with just a few insignificant blemishes in the finish that aren't even noticeable from a short distance. You will not find any tears, rips, or stains on the interior, and it is unusually clean for a used vehicle. We provide a free AutoCheck report without the run around and hassle on this vehicle and all others on our lot. Rest assured knowing that this vehicle comes with our STANDARD WARRANTY. Call us or stop by for more information. Be sure to ask us about our optional extended warranty packages that are available and at very affordable prices. BLUE BOOK sets the standard for vehicle pricing and we have pushed this vehicle's price way below its recommended BLUE BOOK value. With amazing deals at Daniel Boone Agency Inc., you will be sure to drive away smiling. We are conveniently located near Tuxedo. La humildad se dice que es una virtud. Bueno, puede dejar la virtud en la puerta porque el poder feroz del motor 6.0L V8 OHV 16V de este Honda Accord es todo menos humilde. Si usted requiere superior distancia al suelo y una suspensin de estilo todo terreno, entonces este beb es para usted. Usted ha odo el viejo dicho, Todo menos el fregadero de la cocina? Bueno, para ser justos, simplemente no haba espacio para nada ms en este Honda Accord totalmente equipado. Cada Sistema mecanico principal a sido inspeccionado y encontrado que esta en buen funcionamiento. En general, el exterior est en muy buena forma con slo unas insignificantes imperfecciones en el acabado que ni siquiera son perceptibles desde una distancia corta. Usted no encontrar ningn desgarro, roturas o manchas en el interior, y esta inusualmente limpio para un vehculo usado. Proporcionamos un informe AutoCheck gratis sin rodeos y sin problemas en este vehculo y todos los dems en nuestro lote. Tenga la seguridad de saber que este vehicle viene con nuestra garanta estndar. Llmenos o vistenos para obtener ms informacin. LIBRO AZUL establece el estndar para la fijacin de precios de vehculos y hemos empujado el precio de este el vehculo inferior a su valor que libro azul recomienda. Con ofertas increbles en Daniel Boone Agency Inc., usted estar seguro para ahuyentar sonriendo. Estamos convenientemente ubicados cerca de Tuxedo. A/C, PW, PL, Power Seats, Cruise, CD, Leather, AWD, Keyless, Mileage: 151,791 mi $12,450

