2008 GMC Acadia

Daniel Boone Agency

in Candler, NC

This GMC ACADIA SLT is ready to roll today and is the perfect vehicle for you. Worried about getting stuck with a wrecked vehicle? Not this GMC ACADIA SLT and we can guarantee it! You will not find another GMC ACADIA SLT fully equipped with all the convenience, safety, and power options at this price. The road has been great to this one and everything is in proper working order. Overall, the exterior is in really good shape with just a few insignificant blemishes in the finish that aren't even noticeable from a short distance. The interior is in sufficient condition for a used vehicle with no major damage like tears, rips, or stains. Buy from us with full confidence. Get a free AutoCheck report on this or any other vehicle that we have for sale. This vehicle and most every car we sell comes with a STANDARD WARRANTY that covers the drive train and more. An optional extended warranty is available for added peace of mind. BLUE BOOK sets the standard for vehicle pricing and we have pushed this vehicle's price way below its recommended BLUE BOOK value. We are only minutes away from Greenville, stop by and visit us today. ¿Preocupado por quedarse con un el vehículo que a sido destrozado? No este Honda Accord y ¡podemos garantizarlo! Usted no encontrará otro Honda Accord totalmente equipado con todas las comodidades, seguridad y opciones de energía a este precio. El camino ha sido muy bueno para éste y todo está en buenas condiciones de funcionamiento. En general, el exterior está en muy buena forma con sólo unas insignificantes imperfecciones en el acabado que ni siquiera son perceptibles desde una distancia corta. El interior está en condición suficiente para un vehículo usado con ningún daño importante como roturas, rasgaduras o manchas. Compre de nosotros con plena confianza. Obtenga un informe AutoCheck gratis en este o en cualquier otro vehículo que tengamos a la venta. Esta vehicle y casi todo coche que vendemos viene con una garantía estándar que cubre el tren de manejo y más. LIBRO AZUL establece el estándar para la fijación de precios de vehículos y hemos empujado el precio de este el vehículo inferior a su valor que libro azul recomienda. Estamos a sólo minutos de distancia del Greenville, paramos y visítenos hoy. A/C, PW, PL, Power Seats, Cruise, CD, Leather, Keyless, Mileage: 122,819 mi $10,488

