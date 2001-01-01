2001 Ford Windstar
Daniel Boone Agency
For Sale in Candler, NC
You will instantly feel at home once you step into this FORD WINDSTAR SE. Plus, even better! There aren't any smoke odors because the previous owner was a non-smoker. Spend less time at the gas pumps with great fuel mileage from this FORD WINDSTAR SE. Overall, the exterior is in really good shape with just a few insignificant blemishes in the finish that aren't even noticeable from a short distance. The interior is in sufficient condition for a used vehicle with no major damage like tears, rips, or stains. Our BUY HERE - PAY HERE program can help get you in this FORD today without the worries of high payments. Daniel Boone Agency Inc. is conveniently located near Gerton. A/C, PW, PL, Cruise, CD, Keyless, Mileage: 94,085 mi CONTACT
828-665-0899