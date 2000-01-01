2000 Ford Taurus

Daniel Boone Agency

in Candler, NC

One look at this FORD TAURUS SE SVG and you will just know, this is your ride. Finding the right used car can create some real headaches when mileage is a factor. At only 105,952 miles, you can feel confident that this TAURUS SE SVG is in prime condition. Want that 'new car' smell? This vehicle still has it, because it has never been smoked in. Anything meant to stand the test of time must first be built upon a solid foundation. Without a shred of doubt, we guarantee that this vehicle's foundation has not been compromised by any structural damage. The interior of this ride is nothing less than perfect and is a sign of the excellent care and attention that this vehicle has seen since it was new. The road has been great to this one and everything is in proper working order. With no significant exterior damage, this one has been kept in quality shape over the years. We also provide a free AutoCheck report on this and every car we sell assuring you of complete satisfaction when buying a car from us. Like with most of our inventory, a STANDARD WARRANTY applies to this vehicle. Still not sure? Ask about our extended warranty. Come swing by today and check out this great deal, we are only minutes from Pendleton! Encontrar el coche usado correcto puede crear algunos dolores de cabeza reales cuando el kilometraje es un factor. A sólo 105,952 millas, puede tener la confianza de que este Accord está en óptimas condiciones. ¿Quieres el 'olor a auto Nuevo'? Esta el vehículo todavía lo tiene, porque nunca se ha fumado en el. Cualquier cosa destinada a resistir el paso del tiempo primero debe construirse sobre una base sólida. Sin un ápice de duda, te garantizamos que la fundación de este vehículo no a sido comprometida por cualquier daño estructural. El interior de este auto es nada menos que perfecto y es una muestra de el excelente cuidado y la atención que este el vehículo ha visto desde que era nuevo. El camino ha sido muy bueno para éste y todo está en buenas condiciones de funcionamiento. Sin daño exterior significativo, éste se ha mantenido en forma de calidad en los últimos años. También proporcionamos un informe AutoCheck gratis en este y todos los coches que vendemos asegurando su completa satisfacción en la compra de un coche de nosotros. Al igual que con la mayoría de nuestro inventario, una garantía estándar se aplica a este vehicle. Ven oscilación por hoy y echa un vistazo a esta gran oferta, ¡estamos a sólo minutos de Pendleton! A/C, PW, PL, Power Seats, Cruise, Keyless, Mileage: 105,952 mi $3,922

