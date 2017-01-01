2017 Ford Mustang V6
Ken Wilson Ford
For Sale in Canton, NC
Make sure to get your hands on this 2017 Ford Mustang V6 with push button start, a backup camera, Bluetooth, braking assist, hill start assist, stability control, traction control, a MP3 player, CD player, and anti-lock brakes before it's too late! It has a 3.7 liter 6 Cylinder engine. This safe and reliable coupe has a crash test rating of 5 out of 5 stars! It has a charming silver exterior and an ebony interior. Have access to all of your electronics safely and easily through your Bluetooth. Keep the tunes going with features like CD player and a MP3 player. Don't wait on this one. Schedule a test drive today! Air Conditioning, Cruise Control, Power Steering, Power Windows, Power Door Locks, Power Mirrors, Leather Steering Wheel, Phone, Clock, Tachometer, Digital Info Center, Tilt Steering Wheel, Telescoping Steering Wheel, Steering Wheel Radio Controls, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Side Airbags, Keyless Entry, Security System, ABS Brakes, Traction Control, Dynamic Stability, Rear Defogger, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, CD Player, Anti-Theft, Rear View Camera, Rear View Monitor In Dash, Airbags - Front - Dual, Airbags - Front - Knee, Airbags - Front - Side, Airbags - Passenger - Occupant Sensing Deactivation, Engine Push-Button Start, Impact Sensor Post-Collision Safety System, Audio Auxiliary Input: Jack, Audio Auxiliary Input: USB, Audio In-Dash CD: Single Disc, Audio MP3 Player: CD MP3 Playback, Audio Streaming: Bluetooth, Audio Voice Recognition, Child Seat Anchors LATCH System, Crumple Zones Front, Crumple Zones Rear, Daytime Running Lights LED, Multi-function Remote Proximity Entry System, Programmable Safety Key MyKey, 2-stage Unlocking, Audio System 6 Speakers, Electronic Brakeforce Distribution, Exterior Mirrors Power, Front Brakes Ventilated Disc, Front Seatbelts: 3-Point, Fuel Economy Display MPG, Headlights Auto Delay Off, Headlights Auto On/Off, Headlights HID, Headlights Wiper Activated, Inside Rearview Mirror Auto-Dimming, Multi-Function Display, Multi-function Remote Trunk Release, One-Touch Windows: 2, Rear Brakes Ventilated Disc, Seatbelts Emergency Locking Retractors: Front, Seatbelts Seatbelt Force Limiters: Front, Seatbelts Seatbelt Pretensioners: Front, Seatbelts Seatbelt Warning Sensor: Driver And Passenger, Seatbelts Second Row 3-Point, Suspension Stabilizer Bar(s): Front, Suspension Stabilizer Bar(s): Rear, Adjustable Rear Headrests Integrated Headrests, Audio - Antenna: Mast, Auto-Lock, Body Side Reinforcements Side Impact Door Beams, Braking Assist, Braking assist hill start assist, Capless Fuel Filler System, Center Console Front Console With Armrest And Storage, Digital Odometer, Door Courtesy Lights, Driver Seat Manual Adjustments: 4, Driver Seat Manual Adjustments: Recline, Drivetrain Limited Slip Differential: Rear, Electronic Messaging Assistance With Read Function, Emergency Interior Trunk Release, Exhaust Tip Color Chrome, Exhaust Dual Exhaust Tips, Exterior Mirrors Manual Folding, Exterior Mirrors Spotter Mirror, Floor Mat Material Carpet, Floor Material Carpet, Floor Mats Front, Front 12V Power Outlet(s), Front Headrests Adjustable, Front Suspension Classification: Independent, Front Suspension Type: Macpherson Struts, Fuel Economy Display Range, Mirror Color Body-Color, Number Of Front Headrests 2, Number Of Rear Headrests 2, Passenger Seat Manual Adjustments: 2, Passenger Seat Manual Adjustments: Recline, Power Brakes, Reading Lights Front, Rear Bumper Color Body-Color, Rear Seats Split Folding, Rear Seats Split-bench, Seats Cloth Upholstery, Seats Front Seat Type: Bucket, Spare Tire Inflator Kit, Storage Door Pockets, Storage Front Seatback, Suspension Front Arm Type: Lateral Links, Suspension Front Spring Type: Coil Springs, Suspension Rear Coil Springs, Tail And Brake Lights LED, Trip Odometer 2, Vanity Mirrors Dual Illuminating, Warnings And Reminders Low Fuel Level, Warnings And Reminders Low Oil Level, Warnings And Reminders Maintenance Reminder, Windows Front Wipers: Variable Intermittent, SYNC - Satellite Communications Bluetooth, Carpeted Floor Mats, Center Arm Rest, Cup Holders, HID Headlamps, Overhead Console, Premium Sound, Reverse Camera, Roll Stability Control, Side Curtain Airbags, Tire Pressure Monitor, Vanity Mirrors - A/C, PW, PL, Cruise, CD, Keyless, Mileage: 2 mi $26,180
